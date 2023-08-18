DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at its meeting this week, approved a resolution of condolence for former patrolman, code enforcement and health officer and exemplary citizen Eugene R. Mabie, who died on Aug. 4.
According to the resolution, read by Mayor Ed Walsh, Mabie served in various positions from Oct. 14, 1957, until Nov. 28, 1978; “filling these important positions with distinction and advantage to the taxpayers of the City of DuBois; always conscientious to the highest degree in these positions of trust and moved only by the best interests of his fellow citizens.”
The governing body of the council expressed its deepest regret and sorrow at the loss of Mabie, and extended an expression of profound sympathy to his family for their personal loss, the resolution stated.
In other matters, the council:
- Appointed Molly O’Bryon-Welpott of DuBois to the DuBois Housing Authority Board fulfilling a term ending Jan. 1, 2025.
- Approved a request from Priority Media for West Long Avenue from North Franklin Street to Brady Street to be closed to traffic beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the annual Halloween Parade.
- Approved a request from Becky McTavish to appoint Julie Stewart to the Library Board with term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
- Approved a request from DuBois Area Youth Football for use of the stage on Sept. 12 for a cheerleading expo.
- Approved a request for a second public hearing concerning 2023 Community Block Grant Program on Monday, Sept. 11.
- Authorized a request to advertise for aggregates.