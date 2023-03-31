DuBOIS — As mentioned in the original statement released by City of DuBois Solicitor Toni Cherry regarding the allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, the DuBois City Council has started the process of a full forensic audit of city accounts, according to a news release issued Thursday.
“In addition to performing an ongoing internal review of our practices and policies, city council has initiated the process of completing a full forensic audit of all DuBois accounts, funds and other financial documents through the offices of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development,” according to a statement released from the city. “We ask for your continued patience as we carefully and thoughtfully progress through our investigation. City council is committed to completing this investigation with full transparency and encourages all residents to ask questions and attend all public meetings.”
Suplizio is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.