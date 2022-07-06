DuBOIS — The City of DuBois recently received sealed bids for the Sandy Lick Creek Phase 1, 2 and 3 Stream Rehabilitation project, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio said two bids were received June 30. One was from Dave Roman Excavating, Reynoldsville, for $808,845.80 and the second was from Francis J. Palo Inc., Clarion, for $1,446,219.
Suplizio said these phases of the project will start approximately around Showers Field, where a previous project left off, and going toward the area of Liberty Boulevard.
“This will help take some of the silt out, this build up, to help better enhance the flood control,” said Suplizio.
A recommendation to award the bid to Dave Roman Construction for the project was expected to be made at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Suplizio said.