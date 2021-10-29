DuBOIS — DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark is asking parents and guardians to take extra precautions to keep their children safe and asking motorists to be extra alert on the roads during Halloween night excitement in the city.
The City of DuBois trick or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. It traditionally coincides with Sandy Township’s trick-or-treating hours, which are the same this year as well.
Clark said the city police department will have some extra patrol units in all of the five wards for added safety and protection for everyone.
“If you are driving, slow down, stay off of the electronics, be alert and drive with caution,” said Clark. “Try not to drive in areas that are highly utilized for trick-or-treating.”
Clark said that trick-or-treaters should wear visible clothing or lighting.
“They should stay off of the roadway as much as possible, and try to cross at intersections, crosswalks, and highly lit areas,” said Clark.
According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.
Other tips from the NSC to keep in mind when children are out on Halloween night include:
- A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.
- If older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to parents or guardians.
- Agree on a specific time children should return home.
- Teach children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.
- Tell children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies.
- Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
- At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
- Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
“Have fun, but be careful,” urges Clark.