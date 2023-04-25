DuBOIS — The City of DuBois is reminding people in charge of any buildings or lots of land fronting or abutting a paved sidewalk, whether as owner, tenant, occupant, lessee, or otherwise, that they need to remove and clear away all anti-skid material that has accumulated on the sidewalk before May 15.
Also, it is unlawful to scatter, spill, dump or drop any soil, sand, stone, dirt, grass clippings, leaves, debris, refuse, litter, or other substance of any kind, including liquids and chemicals, upon streets and alleys.
The above are portions of City of DuBois Ordinance No. 1599, passed on July 26, 1999. Any violation of this ordinance is subject to a fine.