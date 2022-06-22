ST. MARYS — Allocating this year’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in the City of St. Marys was a topic of Monday evening’s city council meeting.
Frank Kaul, president of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys’ board of directors, spoke about the club’s growth, progress and significance at the start of the meeting.
The organization, he said, has been active for 97 years.
In 2021, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys served 23 students per day, and this year, the number is 43.
The club has served 2,150 kids over a 10-week period, he adds.
“The Boys and Girls Club continues to have positive growth in registered memberships,” he told council.
New in 2022, the club partnered with St. Marys Area School District to have four teachers visit after school each day for further educational opportunities.
“We have put 283 kids through high-intensity tutoring March 1 through May 15,” he said.
Representatives of the club have attended the four CDBG meetings, Kaul noted. In 2021, the club was awarded $270,615 in CDBG funding for its multi-year elevator project, which involves working with KTH Architects.
The club is requesting a second year of funding, a portion of the $314,608 in CDBG funds that the city qualifies for.
The purpose of the grant, said Kaul, is to make appropriate handicapped-accessible accommodations, and to add two uni-sex restrooms in the basement and on the second floor of the facility, as well as to install an elevator for access to all four floors.
These upgrades are especially important, too, being that the club cannot apply for state or federal grants because it does not currently have handicapped accommodations.
The hope is to start this project in July 2024 if it is fully funded, said Kaul. The project is quoted at taking six months for completion.
Kaul also invited council members to, if they haven’t done so already, tour the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys building.
Tina Gradizzi, director of community and economic development, presented the results of the recent CDBG public hearings, which were held on May 1 and May 24.
Gradizzi informed council that 70 percent of the city’s funding needs to be used on an ADA-related, or “limited clientele group,” which the Boys and Girls Club’s project falls into.
There are a couple of blighted properties that are being looked at in terms of CDBG funding, Gradizzi said, which has been a part of the city’s mission for CDBG funds in the past five years.
The club would ultimately receive $180,589 if approved by council.
“We will be asking for public comment until the next council meeting,” said Gradizzi.
Councilman Andrew Mohney asked further questions about these blighted properties, to which Gradizzi responded that they are owned and vacant. One of them, she said, is near one of the parks within the city.