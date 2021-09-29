ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits approved in the City of St. Marys in August.

Demolitions

  • Washington Street, single-family dwelling, $8,900
  • Joseph Road, single-family dwelling, $8,900

Residential

  • In-ground pool, Willow Road, $45,000
  • Porch with roof, Muenster Road, $4,500
  • Porch with roof, Averyville Road, $5,000

Industrial/commercial

  • Industrial addition, Brusselles Street, $600,000
  • New electric service, Sorg Street, $30,000
  • Solar photovoltaic system, Carr Lane, $10,080

Grand total of permits –$712,380

