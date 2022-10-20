St. Marys City Hall stock photo
ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys during August and September 2022.

Commercial

  • Commercial addition, Brusselles Street, $119,170
  • Interior build-out and minor exterior work, South St. Marys Street, $472,441
  • Industrial addition, Theresia Street, $2,000,000
  • Commercial alteration, South St. Marys Street, $840,000
  • Industrial addition, Theresia Street, $207,998
  • Alteration, Johnsonburg Road, $20,000

Residential

  • Garage, West Theresia Road, $15,000
  • Garage, Glen Hazel Road, $30,000
  • Demolition, single-family dwelling, Washington Street, $8,000
  • Roof over patio, Rustic Lane, $18,000
  • Garage addition, Armory Road, $24,000
  • New single-family dwelling, Shady Grove Road, $505,369

