ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys during August and September 2022.
Commercial
- Commercial addition, Brusselles Street, $119,170
- Interior build-out and minor exterior work, South St. Marys Street, $472,441
- Industrial addition, Theresia Street, $2,000,000
- Commercial alteration, South St. Marys Street, $840,000
- Industrial addition, Theresia Street, $207,998
- Alteration, Johnsonburg Road, $20,000
Residential
- Garage, West Theresia Road, $15,000
- Garage, Glen Hazel Road, $30,000
- Demolition, single-family dwelling, Washington Street, $8,000
- Roof over patio, Rustic Lane, $18,000
- Garage addition, Armory Road, $24,000
- New single-family dwelling, Shady Grove Road, $505,369