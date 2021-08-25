ST. MARYS — The following are City of St. Marys residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in July 2021.

Demolitions

  • Railroad Street for new Dickinson Center Inc. building, $88,809
  • Market Street for new Dickinson Center Inc. building, $66,607

Residential

  • Addition of second floor to attached garage, North St. Marys Street, $75,000
  • Porch with roof, North St. Marys Street, $5,000
  • Attached garage, Robin Road, $18,000
  • New single family dwelling, Vine Road, $115,000
  • Piper Road, exterior process gas tank, $100,000

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos