ST. MARYS — The following are City of St. Marys residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in July 2021.
Demolitions
- Railroad Street for new Dickinson Center Inc. building, $88,809
- Market Street for new Dickinson Center Inc. building, $66,607
Residential
- Addition of second floor to attached garage, North St. Marys Street, $75,000
- Porch with roof, North St. Marys Street, $5,000
- Attached garage, Robin Road, $18,000
- New single family dwelling, Vine Road, $115,000
- Piper Road, exterior process gas tank, $100,000