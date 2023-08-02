St. Marys City Hall stock photo
Brianne Fleming

ST MARYS – The following are City of St. Marys residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in June 2023.

Residential

  • Above-ground pool, Bayberry Road, $1,000
  • Porch with roof, Sunrise Road, $5,200
  • Deck, Evers Avenue, $1,300
  • Residential addition, Timberline Road, $200,000
  • Porch roof, Fox Road, $6,000
  • Garage addition, Vollmer Road, $120,000
  • Porch with roof, Spruce Street, $2,500
  • Deck, Sherry Road, $4,000

Industrial/ Commercial

  • Retaining wall with ADA parking, South St. Marys Street, $500,000
  • Demolition of single-family dwelling, Walnut Street, $15,000
  • Industrial addition –VOG, Theresa Street, $1,100,000
  • Industrial addition project, Theresa Street, $1,650,000
  • Industrial addition, Trout Run Road, $210,000
  • Commercial addition, Washington Street, $30,000
  • Alterations –dust collector, South St. Marys Street, $127,500

