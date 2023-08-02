ST MARYS – The following are City of St. Marys residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in June 2023.
Residential
- Above-ground pool, Bayberry Road, $1,000
- Porch with roof, Sunrise Road, $5,200
- Deck, Evers Avenue, $1,300
- Residential addition, Timberline Road, $200,000
- Porch roof, Fox Road, $6,000
- Garage addition, Vollmer Road, $120,000
- Porch with roof, Spruce Street, $2,500
- Deck, Sherry Road, $4,000
Industrial/ Commercial
- Retaining wall with ADA parking, South St. Marys Street, $500,000
- Demolition of single-family dwelling, Walnut Street, $15,000
- Industrial addition –VOG, Theresa Street, $1,100,000
- Industrial addition project, Theresa Street, $1,650,000
- Industrial addition, Trout Run Road, $210,000
- Commercial addition, Washington Street, $30,000
- Alterations –dust collector, South St. Marys Street, $127,500