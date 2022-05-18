ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in March 2022.
Commercial/Industrial
- Interior alterations, Erie Avenue, $142,000
- Electric service/single phase pole service for well site equipment, Cotter Road, $1,000
- Commercial addition, Environmental Drive, $30,000
- Exhaust fan installation, $9,400, Johnsonburg Road
- New building for urgent care facility, $402,323, South St. Marys Street
Residential
- Residential addition, $27,000, Queens Road
- Residential addition, $80,000, Theresia Street
- Deck, $5,000, Sunset Road
- Garage, East Eschbach Road, $45,000
- New single family dwelling, Forestview Road, $164,000
Demolitions
- Brusselles Street, $29,000
- South Michael Street, $5,000