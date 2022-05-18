St. Marys City Hall stock photo (copy) (copy)
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in March 2022.

Commercial/Industrial

  • Interior alterations, Erie Avenue, $142,000
  • Electric service/single phase pole service for well site equipment, Cotter Road, $1,000
  • Commercial addition, Environmental Drive, $30,000
  • Exhaust fan installation, $9,400, Johnsonburg Road
  • New building for urgent care facility, $402,323, South St. Marys Street

Residential

  • Residential addition, $27,000, Queens Road
  • Residential addition, $80,000, Theresia Street
  • Deck, $5,000, Sunset Road
  • Garage, East Eschbach Road, $45,000
  • New single family dwelling, Forestview Road, $164,000

Demolitions

  • Brusselles Street, $29,000
  • South Michael Street, $5,000

