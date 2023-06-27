ST. MARYS — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in May 2023.
Residential
- Deck with roof, George Street, $10,000
- Garage, Silver Creek Road, $100,000
- Patio roof, Rock Street, $18,000
- Deck with roof, West Creek Road, $8,000
- Enclosed porch and deck, State Street, $22,000
- Porch replacement, Theresia Street, $2,000
- Residential addition, North St. Marys Street, $200,000
- Above-ground pool, Madison Street, $1,000
- Residential addition, Sunset Road, $75,000
- Garage, North St. Marys Street, $50,000
- New single family residence, Horseshoe Drive, $165,000
Commercial/ Industrial
- Electric vehicle charging station addition, South St. Marys Street, $157,700
- Roof over sidewalk, South Michael Street, $10,865
- Alterations (according to code), North St. Marys Street, $252,346
- Alterations, Johnsonburg Road, $9,458
- Sign, Bucktail Road, $2,703