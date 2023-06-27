St. Marys City Hall stock photo (copy)
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in May 2023.

Residential

  • Deck with roof, George Street, $10,000
  • Garage, Silver Creek Road, $100,000
  • Patio roof, Rock Street, $18,000
  • Deck with roof, West Creek Road, $8,000
  • Enclosed porch and deck, State Street, $22,000
  • Porch replacement, Theresia Street, $2,000
  • Residential addition, North St. Marys Street, $200,000
  • Above-ground pool, Madison Street, $1,000
  • Residential addition, Sunset Road, $75,000
  • Garage, North St. Marys Street, $50,000
  • New single family residence, Horseshoe Drive, $165,000

Commercial/ Industrial

  • Electric vehicle charging station addition, South St. Marys Street, $157,700
  • Roof over sidewalk, South Michael Street, $10,865
  • Alterations (according to code), North St. Marys Street, $252,346
  • Alterations, Johnsonburg Road, $9,458
  • Sign, Bucktail Road, $2,703

