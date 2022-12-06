ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from Sept. 30, 2022 through Nov. 14, 2022.
Residential
- New single-family dwelling, Windfall Road, $200,000
- Carport, West Creek Road, $7,000
- New single-family dwelling, Theresia Street, $150,000
- Demolition, Darr Place, $25,000
- Residential addition, Rightmeyer Street, $50,000
- Demolition, Walker Road, $1,000
Industrial/ Commercial
- Industrial addition, Mersen Shipping Department –Trout Run Road, $1,500,000
- New commercial building, Rhino Flooring –East Eschbach Road, $180,000
- Sign, Save-A-Lot –Brusselles Street, $17,050
- Sign, North Michael Street, fees waived
Total: $2,130,050