ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from Sept. 30, 2022 through Nov. 14, 2022.

Residential

  • New single-family dwelling, Windfall Road, $200,000
  • Carport, West Creek Road, $7,000
  • New single-family dwelling, Theresia Street, $150,000
  • Demolition, Darr Place, $25,000
  • Residential addition, Rightmeyer Street, $50,000
  • Demolition, Walker Road, $1,000

Industrial/ Commercial

  • Industrial addition, Mersen Shipping Department –Trout Run Road, $1,500,000
  • New commercial building, Rhino Flooring –East Eschbach Road, $180,000
  • Sign, Save-A-Lot –Brusselles Street, $17,050
  • Sign, North Michael Street, fees waived

Total: $2,130,050

