ST. MARYS — The following are residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in October 2021.

Commercial/ Industrial

  • New sign, South St. Marys Street, $5,165
  • Photovoltaic system, Muenster Road, $11,400
  • Photovoltaic system, Johnsonburg Road, $77,758
  • Auto sales, Clay Road, cost unavailable

Residential

  • Above-ground pool, Washington Street, $7,500
  • Porch with roof, Plymouth Road, $5,000
  • Demolition, single-family dwelling, West Creek Road, $24,000
  • Deck landing and steps, Walnut Street, $1,200

