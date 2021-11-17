ST. MARYS — The following are residential, industrial and commercial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys in September 2021.
Commercial/ Industrial
- New sign, South St. Marys Street, $5,165
- Photovoltaic system, Muenster Road, $11,400
- Photovoltaic system, Johnsonburg Road, $77,758
- Auto sales, Clay Road, cost unavailable
Residential
- Above-ground pool, Washington Street, $7,500
- Porch with roof, Plymouth Road, $5,000
- Demolition, single-family dwelling, West Creek Road, $24,000
- Deck landing and steps, Walnut Street, $1,200