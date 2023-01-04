St. Marys City Hall stock photo
ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from Nov. 14-Dec. 27, 2022.

Residential

  • Atlantic Street, demolition, single-family dwelling, $12,000
  • Demolition, single-family dwelling, Bucktail Road, $3,900

Commercial/ Industrial

  • Sign, South St. Marys Street, $2,100,000
  • Industrial addition, Trout Run Road, $26,00,000
  • Commercial alteration and sign, South St. Marys Road, $2,000,000
  • Installation of sprinkler system, Washington Street, $149,500

Grand total: $2,193,500

