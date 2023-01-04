ST. MARYS — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in the City of St. Marys from Nov. 14-Dec. 27, 2022.
Residential
- Atlantic Street, demolition, single-family dwelling, $12,000
- Demolition, single-family dwelling, Bucktail Road, $3,900
Commercial/ Industrial
- Sign, South St. Marys Street, $2,100,000
- Industrial addition, Trout Run Road, $26,00,000
- Commercial alteration and sign, South St. Marys Road, $2,000,000
- Installation of sprinkler system, Washington Street, $149,500
Grand total: $2,193,500