ST. MARYS — President Judge Shawn T. McMahon swore in the new City of St. Marys mayor and three city council members at the start of Monday evening’s reorganization meeting.
In the Nov. 2 municipal election, Lyle Garner was elected for a four-year term as St. Marys mayor. Sally Geyer will serve a two-year term, and Ned Jacob and Jerome Sorg will serve four-year terms on city council. Incumbent Shane Schneider was also elected for a four-year term.
Swearing in ceremonies are special, said McMahon, since they are “our demographic in action.”
“This is where the judicial branch of government gets together with two other branches of government, he said.
City council members play a very important role in the community, McMahon said.
“There are a little over 12,000 people in the City of St. Marys. Each one of your decisions is important, and will have an effect on them,” he said. “You’ll certainly be met with challenges you must meet in today’s day and age.
“In regards to the office you’re about ready to take, one of the things I’m always mindful of (is that) you serve in a conservatorship role of maintaining the office in terms of its reputation, its dignity and its respect.”
Deputy Mayor Bob Roberts and the rest of council welcomed the new members.
“I’m very happy to be back on city council,” said Jacob, who was previously on council. “I hope to participate, and make the city go forward, and, wish everyone a happy New Year.”