ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider was one of the presenters during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, providing an update of the past year’s park activities and future goals.
New this year, she said, was “Rec Desk,” an online management system where people were able to register for programs. It wasn’t as up to date as anticipated, but it’s a work in progress. On the first two days of registration in spring 2021, the parks filled 13 of 19 day camps, a definite positive.
The parks saw high participation rates in its recreation leagues, as well as an arson education program in partnership with Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), which involved painting a large mural on the outside of the clubhouse, where roughly 300 students participated.
Memberships at the St. Marys Community Pool dramatically increased this year, said Schneider, going from last year’s 93 memberships to 143 in 2021. The pool was open for 78 days.
“We averaged about 112 patrons per day,” she said. “Our swimming lessons were completely full.”
The pool named Traci Meeker as its new aquatic supervisor, and Aidan McKay as the new head lifeguard.
Since September of last year, Schneider added the parks received a DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grant for an open space and recreation plan, installing the first portable ice rink at Benzinger Park, implementing a new online system, installing a gaga ball pit and implementing new programs for kids and adults.
