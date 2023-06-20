ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for a Ridgway man who was allegedly caught with half a pound of methamphetamine during a drug bust.
According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 8, police have charged Jerome Michael Dussia Jr., 36, with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
According to police, during a drug investigation that occurred on May 26, 2023 in the Depot Street area in St. Marys, Dussia Jr. was found to be in possession of 8 ounces, or half a pound of methamphetamine, which carries a “street value” of $5,000.
Dussia Jr. was also found to be in possession of numerous baggies of all sizes, several small jars, a metal scooper and a bag sealer –all indicative that the methamphetamine was allegedly being processed into smaller amounts of sale, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dussia is asked to contact the COSMPD at 814-781-1315.