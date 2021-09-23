ST. MARYS — The start of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting included welcoming new Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Mark Greenthaner.
Greg Gebauer gave the introduction, stating that the position was formerly filled by current City Manager Joe Fleming.
Greenthaner said he, a lifelong resident of St. Marys, is married with four children, and has a love for the community. He is currently the 911 coordinator for the Elk County Office of Emergency Services.
He also just finished two terms with the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association, and was appointed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to the Pennsylvania 911 Advisory Board (PEMA).
Greenthaner also serves as a chairperson on a PEMA operations committee, he said.
“I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to the city’s EMA committee,” he told Council.
Gebauer noted that this is a very important position, and the committee is aiming to stay active, keeping residents informed when there is a big emergency.
Councilman Bob Roberts welcomed Greenthaner and thanked him for accepting the position.
“You will be a much-needed asset to the EMA committee,” he said.
AppointmentsCouncil members also approved several appointments to local boards and commissions.
Out of two candidates, John Schautz was appointed to the Elk County Planning Commission.
Schautz, who was in attendance at the meeting and a speaker, said he was born and raised, educated, worked and retired in St. Marys. He has served on Benzinger Township and St. Marys Planning Commission for more than 30 years.
“I’m very interested in the community, and want to see it progress,” he said.
Bruce Gibbons was appointed to the St. Marys Public Library Board, replacing Jackie Herbstritt.
Shade Tree Commission Secretary Cly Hornung was also in attendance, and recommended that Gwen Hoffman, a retired teacher, fill the commission’s vacancy. Council approved.