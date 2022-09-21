ST. MARYS — Upcoming city projects and council members’ salary compensation were both highlights of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
City Manager Joe Fleming congratulated the Bavarian Fall Fest committee, as the event –which took place Sept. 16-18 at the Downtown Event Park –drew in a much larger crowd than last year.
Other things noted by Fleming included the city receiving its second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The traffic camera project taking place downtown is moving forward. They expect to have the cameras delivered this week, Fleming said, and are working with the Elk County Commissioners on this.
The donation campaign for the new digital sign that will be installed downtown, which will display community events and other news, runs until the end of September. There are currently 23 donors. Electric lines have been installed to accommodate the signs.
Fleming reminded residents to watch for the announcement of the city’s leaf collection, which takes place in late October. As always, motorists are advised to pay attention during trick-or-treating, which will be held Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
The second phase of the Depot Street project, which includes replacing existing asphalt and working on storm sewers, was also a topic up for discussion. Bids for the project were accepted from Dave Roman Excavating, Glenn O. Hawbaker and HRI. Council approved Dave Roman Excavating with the bid amount of $439,912.
Council also approved the land development request for Hamlin Bank and Trust Company, a 4,800-square-foot building with a drive-thru and parking lot that will be installed on Brusselles Street across from Straub Visitor Center and Tap Room.
Councilman Bob Roberts addressed salary compensation for new council members. His concern, he said, is that the salary amount may hinder people from running for city council.
The ordinance presented would include a salary increase of 10 percent every two years, until a maximum of $10,000 is reached, which will take 20-plus years.
This would increase the salary slightly for incoming council members, effective the next municipal election, said Roberts.
“I believe it will encourage some participation,” he said.
Council voted to table the matter until further information is obtained.