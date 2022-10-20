ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Manager Joe Fleming discussed several ongoing city projects during his meeting presentation Monday.
First, Fleming noted that he attended the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML)’s Conference in Pittsburgh in early October. Fleming was appointed to the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML)’s board of directors in fall of last year.
City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas is working alongside Windstream to get the new camera system for downtown St. Marys up and running, Fleming noted.
The budget will be presented to council members Oct. 31, with no proposed tax increases.
The city’s leaf collection program will begin next week.
“Mill and fill” and other road construction projects will be going on throughout the city in the next few weeks, prior to the winter season and the arrival of snow, said Fleming. Road work continues on Depot Street, with the project “moving along very well,” he said.
City of St. Marys Emergency Services will be out and about once again this year on Halloween, canvasing streets and neighborhoods and handing out treats, Fleming said, issuing another reminder for motorists to use caution during that time.
City offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Fleming encouraged council and members of the public to vote in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Other business
Under legislative action, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider discussed the “special fall round” of grants open through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The parks are currently undergoing an open space plan, Schneider said, and would like to apply for this grant for a large development project.
“We are looking to restructure and replace the wooden playground at Memorial Park,” she said.
The playground, built in 1983, has not been updated since, said Schneider, and is not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible or up to the current safety standards that it should be.
Council approved resolution 22-15, that COSM Parks and Recreation move forward with this grant proposal.
Jonathan Shuttleworth was appointed to the city’s Planning Commission, taking the place of Seth Higgins.