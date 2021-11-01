DuBOIS — Elliot M. Gelfand and David Sean Meholick, the two candidates for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat in Tuesday’s election, are both registered Republicans, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
This information is contrary to a paid political ad, published in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend, paid for by the Clearfield County Republican Committee in which Chairman Arlene Multhaulf was quoted as saying, “Meholick’s opponent, a life-long Democrat, has chosen to mislead the voters.”
Gelfand and Meholick both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
There is only one ballot for this election, according to Graham, therefore, Gelfand will be listed first as the Democratic candidate and Meholick will be listed second as the Republican candidate because the position on the ballot is determined by the party of the governor.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick Ford in October 2020.