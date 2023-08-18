On Monday, council members voting in favor of negotiating a buyout of DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him included Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Mayor Ed Walsh, and Shane Dietz. Councilman Pat Reasinger voted against. This was unclear in an article published in Wednesday’s edition.
