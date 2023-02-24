RIDGWAY — Brian Fox of Fox Sawmill and Custom Designs hasn’t missed a year since Mountain Fest began in Ridgway.
This year is no different, as Fox will be set up doing carvings at the entrance to the event on March 3-5.
Fox says he finds that smaller items like owls, turtles, cardinals and eagles are popular with buyers, but he will be taking custom orders as well.
Fox Sawmill and Custom Designs is located in Clarion, and has been in existence for four years. Fox purchased his first sawmill because he was building his house and needed some rough-cut lumber and couldn’t find any. After two years of using that sawmill, there was enough demand for custom lumber, and he decided to purchase a commercial sawmill which he currently uses.
After purchasing the commercial sawmill, he started going to carving shows. He watched and learned from other chainsaw artists and was inspired to give it a try himself. He had studied art for three years at Kiski Prep in the early ‘90s, and knew that, with his artistic background, carving would be something fun to do.
He had also done land surveying with his father for 22 years, learning a lot about trees in the process, as many times trees are used as property lines. That job also allowed him to meet a number of other foresters. He has worked with almost two dozen kinds of wood, including birch, black locust, black walnut, cherry, hard and soft maple, red and white oak, magnolia and white pine, among others.
He was born and raised in the Clarion area, and comments that he learns something new every day. His showroom is an old church.
“When I saw it go up for sale, I knew it would be ideal for me because I needed a space with high ceilings for all the lumber. So, I purchased that and built a carport for my sawmill, and it’s pretty neat that I get to call that my office,” he said.
Fox says he enjoys what he does, since each day he gets to create something that someone is going to use as their own custom piece in their home or giving as a gift.