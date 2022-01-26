CLARION – Under normal conditions, the Clarion Area Agency on Aging (AAA) operates four senior centers in Clarion County — but all are closed until the end of January due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“It was a local decision, but all the centers are closed to the public until the end of January due to the increase in the number of COVID cases in our area,” said Samantha Schrecengost, Senior Center Services Director.
AAA, offering independence and dignity for Clarion County older adults, also offers services for seniors, including:
- Care Management: Each consumer’s needs are assessed individually and a care plan is developed with the consumer, outlining the steps necessary to address those needs. In addition, services include follow-up on consumer referrals and coordination with various service providers.
- Assessment: Assessments and reassessments are completed wherever the older adult is located to determine if the applicant is eligible or appropriate for AAA services, nursing or personal care home placement, or waiver services.
- PA Department of Aging Waiver Program: The Waiver Program is for people 60 and older who qualify and desire home and community-based long-term services as an alternative to nursing home admission. The program is a special waiver of certain Medicaid restrictions, allowing payments typically used for nursing home care to be used for home-care services. Donations are neither accepted nor solicited for waiver services.
Although the centers are now closed until the end of January, staff members at both the Clarion and Rimersburg sites continue to prepare home delivered meals.
Kristi Wolbert, Clarion Senior Center manager, explained some special holiday-related center activities that were held in December.
“We were closed in December except for some Christmas-related events,” Wolbert said. “We had our Christmas Party on Dec. 1 and then we had a bingo open to the public on Dec. 2. We were closed until the next Tuesday because we had a Christmas program, and then we were closed and open for an All Centers Christmas Party at the Clarion American Legion on Dec. 20. We’ve been closed since then.”
In addition to preparing home delivered meals, the Clarion staff delivers meals from the center to Liberty Towers and Regency Apartments in Clarion.
In terms of any advice for seniors who normally attend the centers, Schrecengost said some things were being done on Facebook, but that has stopped. “We’ve mainly been advising people to limit their outside activities with COVID out there.”
Clarion County has four centers, which can be reached by the following numbers when they reopen:
- Main Street Senior Center in Clarion: (814) 226-4194.
- Leeper Senior Center: (814) 221-7869.
- Rimersburg Senior Center: (814) 473-6208.
- New Bethlehem Senior Center: (814) 221-7869.
Before closing last year, Rimersburg was open two days, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Clarion was open Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.