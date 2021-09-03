FALLS CREEK — No findings were reported following the 2020 audit report of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, according to Kim Dorchak, CPA, CGFM of Kotzan CPA & Associates, P.C. in Johnstown.
“We issued a clean opinion on the financial statements. That’s certainly good news. That’s the result of the audit that you want, a clean opinion,” said Dorchak via telephone during the authority’s meeting last week. “We had no internal control deficiencies that we reported this year. This is the third year in a row that we’ve had no internal control items, that we’ve reported, that we’ve needed to give you recommendations on or ways to improve.”
Dorchak said there were also no findings with regard to the passenger facility charge compliance.
Additionally, Dorchak said they were required to do a single audit for 2020.
“With a single audit, if you have federal expenditures that exceed $750,000 in a year, you’re required to have a single audit,” she said. “That means that we have to pick one of those federal programs, one of those federal funding sources and test it to make sure that you’ve complied with all of those regulations and requirements. Thanks to the CARES Act money that did happen in 2020, you had over $750,000 in federal funding. We were required to also do compliance testing on your airport improvement program, including the CARES Act money. We had no compliance findings there. We had a clean opinion on compliance there as well. All good news, a lot of opinions, a lot of extra work this year on the 2020 audit.”
Dorchak said the airport’s CARES Act funding brought in about $618,000 in 2020 through the Airport Improvement Program, which really helped out.
“Then we’ve got our normal county and municipal allocations, about $210,000. Of that $210,000, $134,000 came from Jefferson County, $60,000 came from Clearfield, and then another $15,000 came from the city (DuBois) and (Sandy) township,” said Dorchak. “We’ve got our capital contribution, $180,000. That represents more of our normal funding from the FAA and PennDOT for capital programs. The big item to highlight there is our CARES Act funding that really helped the airport, of course, in 2020. That left us with our revenues exceeding, our funding, exceeding our expenses by $234,000. Where last year, we had a loss of $271,000. That gave us a $500,000 swing in the right direction for 2020, which was certainly positive.”
With regard to operating revenue, Dorchak said there was a decrease of approximately 15.6 percent in 2020 primarily because of the decrease in fuel sales and rental income. The total operating revenue for 2020 was $778,884, while 2019’s total was $922,835.
Operating expenses at the airport also decreased in 2020, she said.
“The biggest item of expenses we have is depreciation,” said Dorchak. “Of course, that $617,000 or 39 percent of our total expenses is wrapped up in depreciation of our assets. The next biggest item is our fuel purchases make up 25 percent of our expenses. Fuel purchases were down. As you would expect, our fuel sales were down, our fuel purchases were down. That was the big decrease in overall expenses, our fuel purchases.”
Personnel wages, taxes and benefits in 2020 were consistent with 2019, with the airport spending about $268,000 in personnel expenses in 2020.
Dorchak acknowledged airport Manager Bob Shaffer and administrative assistant Bonnie Sylvester, along with the rest of the airport staff, for the great results of the audit.
“Just a big thank you to Bob and Bonnie for doing a great job, getting us all the information,” said Dorchak.
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin also thanked Sylvester for all of her hard work.
“We’ve come through an audit with no marks at all,” said Chamberlin. “That’s just terrific and (we) appreciate her (Sylvester’s) efforts on keeping that audit clean. People don’t realize that Bonnie does a lot more for us than just keeping track of the budgeting and payroll. In addition to secretarial duties, she works with the rental cars, she does the paperwork on that. If necessary, she’ll even go out and fuel and clean the car, and at times, she’s been known to clean the restrooms. She also schedules the employees and the HR duties that she has. She also helps in the grant submissions and orders fuel, and parts, and supplies, and handles the security system. And I guess I could probably go on and on, but Bonnie, I’d like to acknowledge all that you’re doing and thank you for all your efforts and dedication to the airport.”