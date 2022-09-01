CLEARFIELD — The deadline for interested parties to submit applications for project funding from the 2022 Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Grant Program is Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.
Clearfield Co. Charitable Foundation reminds interested parties of grant application deadline
