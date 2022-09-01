Grant

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will accept grant applications from non 501c3 organizations so long as the applicant partners with a pass through organization like a borough or township government. Pictured is CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken with Dalton Kendrick of the Clearfield Skate Park Committee. The Skate Park Committee partnered with Clearfield Borough to apply for a grant to help fund a new ramp that was installed in 2021.

 Submitted

CLEARFIELD — The deadline for interested parties to submit applications for project funding from the 2022 Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Grant Program is Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

