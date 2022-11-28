CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held its monthly meeting on Monday at their HQ in downtown Clearfield.

Remote participants were provided a virtual option to attend. Registered Democrats may attend monthly committee meetings which are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.

Chairperson Bob Tubbs thanked all of the voters, volunteers, precinct committee persons and candidates for their hard work and a successful mid-term election cycle.

Committee members reviewed the 2023 drafts of the strategic plan and budget, and a vote to approve the final drafts will take place during the December meeting.

The committee discussed local offices up for election in 2023 and anyone wanting to run for local office or school board should contact the CCDC via email at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or by phone at 814-205-3451.

CCDC will continue weekly "Team Tuesdays" from 6-8 p.m. There will be a special holiday gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All Democrats are welcome to attend.

There was a Candlelight Vigil held at the Clearfield County Courthouse on Nov. 26. Participants gathered as a community to support all of those who were touched by the horrific attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs. This event is a public, nonpartisan event organized by CCDC member Dennis Biancuzzo.