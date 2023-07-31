CLEARFIELD — A new event at the Clearfield County Fair is devised to educate fair goers and help them enjoy their time at the fair even more.
AgExpedition, presented by the Hepburnia 4-H Club, is a free, interactive event that will run the length of the fair, July 31-Aug. 5.
According to Club Leader Elizabeth Wisor, “AgExpedition is designed as an interactive expedition of Clearfield County agriculture. Throughout Clearfield County Fair week, fair visitors can travel to stations located at each of the animal barns along McBride Street. Participants can simply use their smart devices to scan the posted QR codes to access videos about farm animals, bees, and other facts about local agriculture created by members of the Hepburnia 4-H Club.
“It is a self-guided, go-at-your-own-pace experience. Everyone is invited to join in and stop at all of the AgExpedition stations to learn some interesting facts and information.”
Wiser said the club wanted to offer fair visitors a full agricultural experience by providing them with some knowledge about farming industry encounters they might see throughout Clearfield County.
“We wanted to offer a fun and interactive experience for all ages, while teaching others through experience. Our club focuses on, ‘learning by doing.’ We hoped to take that another step further this year and have some of our members share their experiences,” she explained.
The club will also host games for children and youth and other activities during Kids Day at the fair Tuesday, Aug. 1. Wisor said there will be prizes and opportunities to speak with club members.
“Members will be available for any questions fair visitors may have about the 4-H program and will be able to share their knowledge of local agriculture,” she said.
Visitors who participate in AgExpedition will have a better understanding of exactly what 4-H members do to prepare their animal projects and other entries for competition at the fair.
She said some may not realize the time 4-H and FFA members put into their exhibits.
“Fair preparation for 4-H members starts many months before the fair and requires putting a large amount of hours into each project.”