CLEARFIELD — Starting Monday, Aug. 7, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will begin accepting applications from community organizations for the 2023 CCCF Community Grant Program.
Applications will only be accepted via online filing using the online grant portal at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org. The online grant portal will remain open until Friday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and all applications must be completed and submitted by that deadline.
Users who submitted applications in 2022 can utilize the same log in account using their email address that they set up last year. Users who forgot their password can follow the links to reset the password. Any organizations that did not file an application in 2022 can set up a new account by following the steps to establish a log in for their organization.
Since inception, the CCCF Community Grant Program has awarded just under $200,000 to projects benefiting organizations and communities across all areas of Clearfield County.
In 2022, $25,500 was awarded to projects in Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Houtzdale, Osceola Mills and Winburne.
Project categories considered for funding include projects that enhance the community as a whole, serve a specific group in need, benefit children, the elderly or those with special needs, medical or food services, public safety projects, community learning and education along with projects that may help deal with ongoing societal problems facing multiple communities in Clearfield County.
The CCCF Board of Directors and the Grant Review Committee encourage organizations that may have a viable project to visit the CCCF website starting Aug. 7 to file an application. Organizations that are not registered as a 501c3 charitable organization should partner with a local government entity or existing 501c3 organization as a pass-through.
Organizations that received funding in 2022, or in the past five years, must have filed their grant completion reports for all prior funding before any new funding will be considered.
CCCF Grant Committee Chairwoman Lisa Kovalick stated, “The goal of the CCCF Community Grant Program is to fund projects that will make a real noticeable difference in communities across Clearfield County. We need to hear from organizations that have viable projects that will address immediate needs of citizens and make a positive impact on their daily lives.”
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The CCCF Board of Directors encourages organizations to utilize our online grant application portal and submit their project for funding consideration. If anyone experiences any issues utilizing the online application software, they should email questions to cccfexecdir@outlook.com.
“Once all applications are filed online by Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., they will be forwarded to the CCCF Grant Review Committee who will make recommendations to the CCCF Board of Directors, and the 2023 grant awards will be announced in late October.”