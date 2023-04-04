CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners recently approved participating in a second wave of opioid settlements and gave permission to county Solicitor Heather Bozovich to prepare the related agreements.
Settlements are the result of lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies Teva, Allergen, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart related to their roles in the national opioid epidemic.
If all parties in the suit elect to participate, Clearfield County would receive a base payment of $761,000 and an incentive payment of $1.7 million. Chairman John Sobel said the incentive payout would be contingent on lawsuit participating states having a certain number of parties participating and no further litigation being filed in the matter.
Sobel said at the commissioners’ recent meeting that the law firm representing the county in the suits recommended the settlement be approved by the board.
Monies from the settlement will be paid to the county over a 15-year period. Commissioners have designated the funds for new treatment programs and methods.
Despite the efforts of local law enforcement and treatment projects, many Clearfield County residents continue to struggle with drug addiction, Sobel said.
“The drug problem is continuing to grow, it’s not getting any better. We need to attack the cycle of addiction. These monies will give Clearfield County a lot of new tools to fight the drug problems and opportunities to get an unfortunate problem under control. The sooner we get the resources into our county the better we will be.” he said.
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“This is something the commissioners have been lockstep about. What we’ve been doing is not working,” he said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said rather than just treating the problem, more needs to be done to help residents avoid becoming dependent on illegal drugs.
“We need to shift our culture and determine why people are getting addicted in the first place,” she said.
In December 2021, commissioners approved entering into a settlement –the outcome of a lawsuit against four companies who were among the largest distributors of opioid drugs in the nation.
According to a previously published report, Clearfield County would be receiving a total of $4,287,007 over the next 18 years — or about $182,600 per year.