CLEARFIELD — In honor of “Meals Month” in March, Clearfield County Commissioners recently visited a longtime Clearfield resident named Georgia Shomo.
On Wednesday, March 23, the commissioners assisted in delivering hot meals to Shomo, who is a lifelong member of the community. Shomo shared stories with both Commissioner Dave Glass and Commissioner John Sobel about when they were children and when their children were growing up. She also shared stories about the southern part of the county where she grew up, and where Commissioner Mary Tatum lives.
While visiting with Shomo, the commissioners learned that she enjoys her daily visits and meal delivery from Brenda Kruise, a Meals on Wheels team member.
“Sometimes, we’re their only visitor,” Kruise said.
Kruise explained to the commissioners that there is a protocol the team members follow if someone does not answer the door to ensure those that receive their meals from their program are alright.
“It was wonderful to see this program in action helping seniors throughout our county. My grandfather, Carl, uses this program, and it is an important part of his day,” Glass said.
The Meals on Wheels program provides hot meals to over 800 people each day.
“It’s so rewarding to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an important service for our seniors,” Sobel said.
When asked about her experience, Tatum reflected, “It is incredibly refreshing to know that we have people in Clearfield County checking on the older population and helping to ensure they are fed, safe, and cared about. This service is such an instrumental part of being a connected community.”
For more information on how to volunteer, contribute or speak out for seniors, visit https://www.mraaa.life or call 814-765-7696.