CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Conservation District is reminding farmers of no-till equipment rentals, and the new cover crop program that is available in 2022.
If any farm is interested in renting the no-till equipment in the coming months, they should call at least two weeks in advance before use to ensure that the equipment can be coordinated appropriately. There have been no new changes to the no-till rental agreement, and the rental rate is still $12 per acre, or $7 per acre for cover crop plantings.
Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, the conservation district cannot guarantee that the equipment will be available on a specific date, but will try to accommodate everyone as timely as possible. Also, if a farm is interested in using the equipment for the first time, a rental agreement will need to be completed before use. The John Deere four-row corn planter is available to rent to commodity farms only for $15 per acre.
Last year, the equipment was used to plant over 1,200 acres and CCCD expects another busy year.
New for 2022, CCCD received $10,000 to fund cover crop plantings on farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed for the coming fall. Starting May 1, funding will be allocated on a first-come first-serve basis until the funding is exhausted. If received applications exceed available funding, the applications will be ranked, and funding will be divided up among farms.
Farms interested in receiving funding should complete the two-page application available at the conservation district office or mailed to the farm upon request. If any farm is interested in receiving funding for cover crop plantings, call Nick at CCCD at 814-765-2629 for more information.