The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 27-Sept. 1.
- Mary M. Yanock to Cindy Lee Ginter Carroll and Brian Francis Carroll, $82,501, Sandy Township.
- Kelley Hoffmaster to Kelley Rees, $1, Covington Township.
- Marcia Muir and William D. Muir to Kelly Spaid, $1, Gulich Township.
- Patricia A. Helsel and Raymond R. Helsel to Raymond R. Helsel and Patricia A. Helsel, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Patricia Helsel, Raymond R. Helsel, Francis W. Petulla, and Deborah J. Petulla to Raymond R. Helsel and Patricia A. Helsel, $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Kenneth C. Nelson to Kenneth C. Nelson and Linda Sue Nelson, $1, Goshen Township.
- Ardell G. Bressler estate and Elaine Russell, executrix, to Russell Real Estate LLC, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Sandra L. Bright to David R. Bright, $1, Sandy Township.
- Judy C. Albert to Robert Albert and Sharon Albert, $1, Decatur Township.
- David G. Wildauer to William R. Deter and Karen M. Deter, $32,000, DuBois City.
- Clair Smeal to Mark A. Wisor and Kammi R. Wisor, $31,500, Boggs Township.
- Elfriede B. Ervin to John L. Ervin, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Gregary Sachs to Robert C. Strong and Melissa K. Strong, $1, Sandy Township.
- Harry L. Salvatore to Douglas N. Gallaher and Teresa Gallaher, $3,000, Lawrence Township.
- Raymond Sorbera, executor, and Carmella L. Socie estate to Amanda Smith, $119,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Richard A. Prisk and Dianna L. Prisk to Bradley Woodring and Kimberly Woodring, $1, Knox Township.
- Jeffery Shanholtz to Anna Desmett, $5,200, Knox Township.
- Harry C. Rowles Jr. and Barbara Jane Rowles to Russell Real Estate LLC, $1,774.42, Bloom Township.
- Kram Realty LLC to Sawhud Land LLC, $51,050.40, Beccaria Township.
- William S. Burley to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany Corney, $59,900, Sandy Township.
- Timothy D. Wallace and Darylyn K. Wallace to Timothy D. Wallace, Darylyn K. Wallace and Megan Nichole Opaliski, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ricky F. Elensky to Edward F. Elensky Sr., $38,000, Pike Township.
- David Carns and Jeffrey L. Carns to Jefferey L. Carns and Samantha J. Carns, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David Wilson to Elizabeth M. Canfield, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Leonard L. Martin and Lorrayne C. Martin to Doris E. Folmar, $15,000, Cooper Township.
- Kevin J. Smith to Jared K. Smith, $1, Huston Township.
- Clark T. Husted and Emilie B. Husted to Casa TL LLC, $285,000, Sandy Township.
- Earl A. Drum Jr. and Amy L. Drum to William M. Romano and Julie L. Romano, $66,000, DuBois City.
- Johnston Legacy Holdings LLC to Steven E. Wood and Shelley Ann Wood, $3,000, Jordan Township.
- Charlotte F. McCluskey, by agent, and Matthew G. McCluskey, agent, to Donald I. Betton and Jill A. Betton, $153,500, DuBois City.
- Ryan A. Wesesky and Taylor M. Wesesky to Ryan A. Wesesky, $1, Morris Township.
- Frank Cornelius to Timothy A. Gebauer and Melinda M. Stuck, $6,500, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Todd Voss and Siobhan Voss, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael K. Foley and Sherri L. Foley to Jessica R. Akyoo, $4,000, Decatur Township.
- Brenda J. Gray and Clifford D. Gray to Paul D. Minear and Nicole M. Allamon Minear, $72,500, Morris Township.
- DuBois City to J W Rice Real Estate Holding Company, $92,680, Sandy Township.
- J W Rice Real Estate Holding Company to J W Rice Real Estate Holding Company, $1, Sandy Township.
- Mickey L. Moore to Gloria Martha Mitchell, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jerome Desso, Mona Rae Desso, Thomas Dean Desso, and Debra Desso to Jerome Desso and Mona Rae Desso, $1, Woodward Township.
- Kohlhepp Corporation to Jason A. Hickman and Cristin R. Hickman, $1, Sandy Township.
- John Penrod and Jamie Penrod to Thomas G. Mann and Aleshia D. Mann, $2,000, Cooper Township.
- Edward John Liegey and Constance June Liegey to Mark L. Liegey, Constance Anderson, and Edward Liegey Higuchi, $1, Covington Township.
- Kyle L. Myers and Kathleen E. Myers to Jeffrey T. Henry and Amber D. Matier, $200,000, Beccaria Township.
- Allen D. Gingerich and Leah M. Gingerich to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus, $275,000, Knox Township.
- Mark A. Head and Mary Beth Head to L. Michael Ross and Donna Ross, $250,000, Sandy Township.
- Jodee Meddy to Scalise Holdings LLC, $5,000, Sandy Township.
- Lawrence Levinson and Maxine Schindelman to Larry A. Shindledecker and Kelly Jo Shindledecker, $15,000, Sandy Township.
- Richard C. Myers and Joan M. Myers to Renee Myers, $1, Decatur Township.
- Robert D. Holland and Alicia D. Holland to Russell Real Estate LLC, $100, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Issac Diehl by tax claim to Covert Home Investments LLC, $400, Sandy Township.
- Michael J. Wingreen and Patricia L. Wingreen to Michael J. Wingreen, $1, Woodward Township.
- Jean M. Decola to Kutsel Real estate LLc, $52,000, DuBois City.
- William M. Hand and Virginia Gail Hand to Chad Lindsay Winters, $1, Lawrence Township.
- James Anderson III Mitchell and Cheryl A. Mitchell to Robert Clark III and Debra Clark, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Dennis A. Storm and Rose D. Storm to Raymond I. Wendekier and Rhonda A. Wendekier, $34,500, Bigler Township.
- Jason J. Queen to Scott McMasters III, $400, Coalport Borough.
- James Owen and Susan T. Owen to Scalise Holdings LLC, $6,000, Sandy Township.
- John R. Lewis Jr. and Tonya R. Lewis to Tiffany E. Lewis and Randy E. Roberts, $1, Gulich Township.
- Terry L. Zuschnitt to Raymond Shaffer and Darren Shaffer, $1, Jordan Township.
- Deborah L. Bazalgette, trustee, and Renaloy J. Senules Revocable Trust, trustee, to Jerry I. Bush and Linda K. Bush, $85,000, Decatur Township.
- Morgan B. Johnson to Cheyenne Moore, $124,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Jerome Desso and Mona Rae Desso to Jason Jerome Desso and Dana Marie Scarangella, $1, Woodward Township.
- Roger W. Young, executor, and Ida May Young estate to Michael D. Young, $20,000, Chest Township.
- Alan J. Quashnock and Christine M. Quashnock to Roy Properties LLc, $65,000, DuBois City.
- Michael S. Owens, executor, and Brian W. Owens estate to Morgan B. Johnson, $94,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Penny Saxton to Edith K. Quinn and Duane L. Quinn, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Ella Mae Skebo to Theresa M. Lingle, $1, Lawrence Township.
- David Obley and Janice Obley to Emily Jane Aveni, $65,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Open Flow Gas Supply Corporation to Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting, $400,000, Huston Township.
- Dennis C. Johnson and Nancy A. Johnson to Daniel L. Mehok and Maddison R. King, $19,000, Brady Township.
- Leah Krineski to James John Krineski, $1, Cooper Township.
- James P. Vogel Jr., Terri Vogel, Margaret Kay Barnes, administratrix, and Margaret Jean Vogel estate to Anthony R. Caprio, $60,000, Bigler Township.
- Joel Richard Hetrick and Carlie Hetrick to Charles R. Dembert, $575,000, Cooper Township.
- Faccone Family Trust, Arthur D. Faccone, trustee, and Deborah S. Faccone, trustee, to Ame Management Inc., $1,317,000, Curwensville Borough and Clearfield Borough.
- Jeffrey A. Clark to Vincent L. Panebianco, $2,000, Bradford Township.
- David J. Good and Darla G. Good to Heather R. Klinger and Timothy A. Klinger Jr., $250,000, Boggs Township.
- Douglas C. Walk and Toby J. Walk to Joshua S. Jackson and Kellie A. Jackson, $64,280, Bradford Township.
- Veronica Hugill to Taelyn Lynch, $90,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mary L. Mars, by aif, Valerie L. Mehalic, aif, Randalla A. Carmella and Vickie A. Carmella to Faith A. Duchene, Donald A. Duchene Jr., Nathan Duchene, and Heather Duchene, $1, Sandy Township.
- Melanie Rowles to Brian A. Jasper and Heidi M. Garcia Jasper, $70,000, Penn Township.
- Sharon Lockey to George E. Doherty and Meredith McKay, $402,000, Cooper Township.
- Dry Hollow Rentals LLC to Franklin Ernesto Flores Semaniego, $18,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Lansberry Brothers Properties LLC to Chelsee Williams and Lenny Olson, $22,500, Morris Township.
- Charles F. Ellis Jr. and Margaret L. Ellis to Granite Road LLC, $80,000, Sandy Township and Union Township.