CLEARFIELD — For those interested in running for public office, or for those whose term is up and would like to continue to serve, petition packets are now available at the Clearfield County Courthouse, according to Director of Election/Voter Registration Dawn Graham.
Petition packets are necessary to gather signatures to have a potential candidate’s name placed on the ballot for the May 16 municipal primary, said Graham. The municipal election will be held on Nov. 7.
Circulating dates are now through Tuesday, March 7, she said.
Graham encourages people to stop by and pick up their packets during election office hours which are from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Clearfield.
The following officers are up for election in 2023, according to the Clearfield County Courthouse.
County offices –four-year term
- Commissioners (vote for 2 – elect 3)
- District Attorney
- Treasurer
- Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills, and Clerk of the Orphans’ Court
- Coroner
Number of signatures required on petition: 100; filing fee: $100
Court of Common Pleas: Judge Paul Cherry
- Files with the Department of State
Magisterial District Judges
Districts 46-3-02 (Clearfield), 43-3-03 (Kylertown), 43-3-04 (Houtzdale)
- Six-year term
- Incumbent judges file certificates of nomination
- All others –number of signatures –100 per party petition; filing fee: $50 per party petition
- Magisterial district judges can cross file
School Director –four-year term
- Number of signatures: 10; no filing fee
- The number of school directors up for election varies by school district.
- Candidates may “cross file” nomination petitions. If resignations, appointments or vacancies have occurred, two-year terms may also be up for election in various school districts.
- Note: DuBois Area School District – District C: Files petitions in Jefferson County
Borough offices
- Per municipality
- Member of council –four-year term (varies)
- Auditor –six-year term (1)
- (Number and terms may vary with resignations/vacancies)
- Number of signatures: 10; there is no filing fee
Township offices
- Per municipality
- Supervisor –six-year term (varies)
- Auditor –six-year term (1)
- (Number and terms may vary with resignations/vacancies)
- Number of signatures is 10; no filing fee
DuBois City offices
- Mayor –four-year term (1)
- City controller –four-year term (1)
- Member of council –four-year term (varies)
- Number of signatures needed is 100; filing fee, $25
- If resignations, appointments or vacancies have occurred, various city offices and terms may also be up for election.
The Clearfield County election office is located at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield. For more information, please call 814-765-2642, extension 5053. Toll free within the county, 888-965-2642. E-mail: elections@clearfieldco.org.