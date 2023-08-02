CLEARFIELD — The 2023 Clearfield County Fair is well underway, and along with it comes one of the most anticipated events of the season –the Clearfield County Fair Parade.
The parade kicked off on Monday at 6 p.m., and displayed a wide variety of marching bands, fire engines, organized groups and floats.
Each marching band and fire truck was graded and judged, and the winners are listed below:
Band awards
- Class AAA First Place Senior High School Band — Purchase Line High School
- Class AA First Place Senior High School Band — West Branch High School
- Class A First Place Senior High School Band — Curwensville Area High School
- Class A Second Place Senior High School Band — Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School
- First Place Junior High School Band — Clearfield Area Junior High Band
- Outstanding Band Front — Curwensville Area High School
- First Place Miniature Twirling Unit — Nittany Dreamers
- Second Place Miniature Twirling Unit — The Daisies
- Best Drum and Bugle Corp/Pipe Band — Keystone Regiment
- Best Drum Major — Moshannon Valley High School
- Best Percussion — Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School
Fire awards
- Best Appearing Engine (2013-2023) — Hyde Fire Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine (2013-2023) — Sykesville Fire Dept.
- Best Appearing Engine (2002-2012) — Excelsior Fire Dept.
- Second Best Appearing Engine (2002-2012) — Irvona Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine (2001 & Older) — Snow Shoe Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine Tanker — Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine Tanker — Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Volunteer Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Tanker (1500 gallon or more) — Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Second Best Appearing Tanker (1500 gallon or more) — North Point Volunteer Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Aerial — Crystal Fire Dept.
- Best Appearing Rescue — Lawrence Township Fire Co. #1
- Second Best Appearing Rescue — Oklahoma Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Engine Rescue — Fourth Ward Hose Co.
- Second Best Appearing Engine Rescue — Boalsburg Fire Co.
- Best Appearing Brush Truck — Brady Township Fire Co.
- Best Overall Ambulance/Quick Response Service — Elkland Search and Rescue
- Fire Company Making Best Appearance — Columbia Volunteer Fire Co.
- Fire Company Traveling Longest Distance — Boalsburg Fire Co.
- Best Overall Fire Apparatus — Penfield Volunteer Fire Dept.
- Best Antique Apparatus — Todd Howe
- Best Appearing Float Using Parade Theme — Children’s Aid Society
- Best of Show Overall — Pony Posse
- Sue Lanich Memorial Award — Fourth Ward Hose Co.