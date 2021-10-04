CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County is in search of poll workers in the following precincts:
- Burnside Borough
- Chest Township
- Woodward Township – 2nd precinct
You must reside in these precincts to be able to work.
Also, due to the lack of poll workers, Coalport Borough will be voting at the Beccaria Township – 1st Precinct, St. Basils Hall for the upcoming Nov. 2, 2021 municipal election.
If the county is unable to find workers in these locations, voters may be forced to vote in another location.
Call 814-765-2642, ext. 5053, if interested.