HARRISBURG — Adrianne Peters Sipes, founding attorney of Compass Estate Planning and Elder Law in Clearfield, will begin a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association Board of Governors at the conclusion of the annual meeting May 13.
One of 12 zone governors who serve on the PBA board, Sipes will represent Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk and Potter county lawyers who are members of the association.
Since 2019, Sipes has been a voting member for the zone in the PBA House of Delegates. From 2015-2019, she was a Clearfield County Bar Association delegate to the PBA House of Delegates.
Sipes is a PBA Young Lawyers Division zone co-chair and a member of the PBA Commission on Women in the Profession. She also is a member of the PBA Elder Law Section and is the PBA’s designated member of the Gov. Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Long-Term Care Council.
In addition to her involvement in the PBA, Sipes is the 2020-22 president of the Clearfield County Bar Association.
She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Pennsylvania Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Lawyers with a Purpose.
In the community, Sipes serves on the boards of the Clearfield Soccer Association and the Children’s Aid Society.
Sipes’ legal practice focuses on basic estate planning issues to complex long-term care funding matters.
Sipes is a graduate of the Clemson University, where she was a member of the Calhoun Honors College and Pre-Law Society. She earned her juris doctor from Charlotte School of Law, where she served as president of the Student Bar Association. She also volunteered with the Teen Court Program, assisted pro-se litigants in navigating divorce and custody proceedings, reviewed files and provided case law research for the Actual Innocence Project, represented indigent clients while interning with Legal Services, and took part in a comparative children’s rights seminar in Tanzania.