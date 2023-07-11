CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners and staff recently thanked the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team for providing all Clearfield County employees with the opportunity to receive the Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training.
Mary Brown and Candi Myers provided the training to Clearfield County staff on June 27 and June 30. The team trained 15 people representing eight county offices and one service provider. Those attending were trained with life-saving knowledge on how to respond when someone is considering suicide. The trainers answered questions and helped the attendees understand the best ways to provide intervention.
Commissioner Dr. Mary Tatum coordinated the initiative after realizing the need for county employees to have access to this training.
“I realize that every department in Clearfield County works with the public, and ensuring that our staff has access to this training became a priority for me,” she said. Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass were behind this initiative with their full support.
Organizations that work with the public can benefit from QPR training and the information garnered could help its members provide suicide intervention.
QPR is designed so that anyone trained can respond to someone considering suicide and can assist them in finding support and resources to help prevent suicide.
The training is free to any organization or individual within Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The training covered local statistics and the QPR model and answered attendees’ questions.
The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is funded almost entirely through its yearly fundraiser. County residents are asked to save the date for the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk, Sunday, Sept. 10, at DuBois City Park.
All proceeds assist in the mission and vision of the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team and stay within Clearfield and Jefferson counties. Learn more about this vital organization by visiting www.1istoomany.org, and find it on Facebook by visiting Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team.
Anyone who needs immediate assistance can call Clearfield-Jefferson Crisis Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-341-5040.