IRVONA — At just shy of 18 years old, Adale Glass of Irvona in Clearfield County dedicates the majority of her life to giving every pair of “tiny paws” the best chance they have at a happy and healthy life.
“Tiny Paws Nicu (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit)” kitten rescue is based in Irvona, where Glass lives, but what she does makes an expansive impact in the local rescue community.
“My passion started whenever I found cats and kittens in our barn,” said Glass. “All seven female barn cats started having kittens. I was 14 then, and didn’t know the importance of spaying and neutering.”
Glass said whenever she told her grandmother about all of the kittens in the barn, she told her she needed to find them homes.
“I cried and was too attached,” she said. “She told me if I got them all spayed and neutered, I could keep them.”
At 14, Glass started a “GoFundMe” page, and raised enough funds to fix all 35 cats in just six months.
Then, Glass says she became intrigued after watching “Kitten Lady” videos on YouTube, and the bottle-feeding videos really sparked her interest.
“I started collecting supplies at the end of 2019, and took on my first litter of orphan newborn kittens on April 25, 2020,” Glass said.
Rescuers know “kitten season” to begin in spring/early summer, when mother cats begin having litters of kittens at higher rates than other times in the year, according to www.foundanimals.org, lasting through October. Shelters and rescues are typically flooded with kittens this time of year. And, if something happens to the mother cat and the babies are left on their own, they are often too small and weak to survive without help.
For a long time, Glass says she went by “Adale Fosters Neonatal Kittens,” before changing the name of her independent private rescue to “Tiny Paws Nicu” in 2021.
Hence the name, the rescue is truly a neonatal intensive care unit for tiny paws, says Glass. She provides highly-intensive care to all the babies, and takes in many in need of critical care.
“I own two incubators that provide heat and humidity, along with an oxygen/nebulizer concentrator. I am trained for administering subcutaneous fluids, tube feeding, and so much more,” she said.
What Glass does is nothing short of a full-time job. Neonatal kittens need around-the-clock care, so feedings happen every couple of hours, depending on the kittens’ age.
“Newborn kittens need fed every two hours, even throughout the night,” she said. “The kittens also get weighed in grams on a kitchen scale before and after every feeding. Weighing kittens is a crucial part of raising them.”
Along with the feedings and weighings, the kittens also need stimulated when they need to use the bathroom, similarly to what a mother cat would do.
Tiny Paws’ mission is to give neonatal kittens their very best chance at a life, Glass said.
“Along with spaying their mother if she’s still alive, so this doesn’t happen again. I will always educate the importance of spaying and neutering and neonatal kitten care too,” she said.
These kittens are also fully vetted and fixed prior to adoption, Glass said.
Education is a huge piece of what Glass aims to promote. There may be a lot the average person doesn’t know if they come across kittens in need.
“If you find or have kittens that you know are for sure abandoned, simply get/keep them warm and contact a rescue!” she said. “Do not try to feed them, as they can easily aspirate liquid into their lungs, and that will turn into pneumonia and kill them.”
Importantly, kittens also need fed with their bellies down, as if they were nursing off of their mother, and can only be fed a kitten-milk replacement, not cows milk, human baby formula or dairy products, which can make them extremely sick and cause dehydration.
“Neonatal kittens cannot regulate their body temperature and need warmth so they don’t become hypothermic,” she noted.
Most crucial of all, said Glass, is spaying and neutering cats and dogs as well.
“Just spaying one cat saves so many lives,” she said. “So many kittens are dying on the streets, being euthanized in shelters, are being turned down by rescues, because they are already so full, etc. Spaying and neutering saves lives and is so important.”
With rescuing does sometimes come heartbreak, as the losses are never easy, and Glass does her very best to nourish and flourish each and every “tiny paws” life she comes across.
But, watching the babies grow up to be happy, healthy and find their “furever” homes makes it all worth it.
Visit Tiny Paws Nicu on Facebook or https://tinypawsnicuorg.godaddysites.com to follow the Tiny Paws journey or make a donation.