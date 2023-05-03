DuBOIS — A Clearfield County woman has been jailed after she allegedly physically assaulted staff members in the Penn Highlands Hospital emergency room in DuBois.
Teri Leigh Patterson, 38, of West Decatur, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to the Penn Highlands emergency room on May 1 for a report of a patient allegedly assaulting hospital staff. Police made contact with Patterson and hospital staff when they arrived. An emergency room doctor told police that he heard yelling coming from the psychiatric hold area, then witnessed two staff members trying to assist with keeping Patterson in her room. He stated that Patterson was allegedly yelling obscenities at the staff members, and acting as if she was going to leave the room. The doctor said he told Patterson that these insults towards hospital staff would not be tolerated.
When the doctor attempted to lead Patterson back into her room, she allegedly began “swinging at him” multiple times, but did not make contact. He said he then got in between Patterson and hospital staff, when she allegedly lunged towards him and attempted to grab his private area, striking him there. He did not sustain any injuries. Once they got Patterson back into her room, she allegedly attempted to strike and bite staff members, but no one was injured, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She was given medication to help calm her down and was restrained to her bed.
A patient care technician also gave her side of the incident, telling police that Patterson was in her room acting erratic, laughing and yelling. Patterson then allegedly charged her and shoved her into the hallway before the doctor got in between them. When she had turned to put gloves on is when Patterson allegedly struck the doctor in his private area.
Another hospital staff member/witness confirmed these stories, stating that Paterson allegedly assaulted several employees, and punched the male doctor in his abdomen/leg area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Patterson is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. Her hearing is set for May 5 at Meholick’s office.