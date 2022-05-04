CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Healthcare has officially added Clearfield Emergency Medical Services into its health system, according to a press release. This new affiliation will benefit northwestern/central Pennsylvania communities by providing patients with an expanded continuum of care.
“It is an exciting time for Penn Highlands Healthcare because this partnership allows us to offer the communities we serve with a more comprehensive level of service,” CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare Steven Fontaine said. “Clearfield EMS marks our first affiliation with a major medical transport service. The addition of an EMS service puts patients in the immediate care of our highly skilled medical teams before they even reach our Emergency Departments.”
Clearfield EMS Executive Director Tim Lumadue shares Fontaine’s view.
“This is a great partnership for us and I think it will present the opportunity to offer new services in the area,” he said.
Clearfield EMS, located in Clearfield, provides emergency and non-emergency medical transport services for patients in Clearfield County. The company maintains and operates five advanced-life-support ambulances — two of which are staffed 24/7 with a third staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight. All units are staffed with a paramedic and emergency medical technician. Clearfield EMS has 30 employees and responded to more than 4,600 requests for service last year.