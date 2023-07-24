CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Hobby Garden Club is collaborating with the Clearfield County Fair for its 2023 flower show.
The flower show will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Clearfield Driving Park in the Expo II building. The show will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. All entries will then be entered into competition at the fair’s flower contest.
The show’s theme is “Growing the Future.” The show is held in honor of members Jean Harshberger of Curwensville and Marie Henchbarger of Clearfield. Both are over the age of 100.
The show will have three divisions, horticulture, adult arrangements and children, age six-12. The adult division has 21 classes. The horticulture division has six classes and children, three classes. Participants may enter one arrangement into each class.
First, second and third places will be awarded in each class as well as best of show and people’s choice. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for each class.
Entries will be accepted Friday, July 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, from 8:30-10:15 a.m.
The show’s judge is April Albright, owner of Bonnie’s Greenhouse. Albright has 29 years of experience. She will judge arrangements using the national State Garden scale of points system.
Informational and educational displays will be available during the show’s hours.
Plants will be available for purchase for a donation. Proceeds will benefit local food pantries.
Refreshments will be available.
Booklets that include all entry information, rules and forms are available at Clearfield YMCA, Clearfield Agway, Curwensville Feed Store, Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library and Curwensville Florist. Information is also available by calling J. Duane Test at 814-236-2901.
Entry forms will also be available Friday, July 28 during show entries’ drop off time.