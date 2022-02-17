FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority approved the DuBois Regional Airport’s 2022 budget at their recent meeting.
Alvin Rodgers, authority member and finance committee chairman, said they started working on the budget in late summer/early fall of 2021.
He thanked airport Manager Bob Shaffer and administrative assistant Bonnie Sylvester for all of their efforts in helping to put the budget together.
The total income for the 2022 budget is $868,250, while expenses are $1,155,136, which leaves the airport at -$286,886 operationally.
“With the county allocations totaling $197,225, that leaves us with a negative amount,” said Rodgers. “In order to balance the budget, we have to use some of the CARES Act money that we were trying to reserve for projects, but we need to use it to balance this budget, which would be $89,661.”
As Rodgers and authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin have mentioned previously and Rodgers wanted to say again, “fueling income is very important to this budget, we’re planning to get about $110,000. It’s actually $109,300 is the exact number that we have set up, which would be the fueling income of $605,120, plus the fueling purchases of $495,820. Now those two numbers will change, but we’re trying to keep that spread to be roughly $110,000.”
Rodgers noted the fueling costs will vary all of the time.
“That’s why you see the variances whenever we report our actual results,” said Rodgers. “We tried to bring the maintenance, in order to balance and get this closer to be in balance, we changed the maintenance as best as we could. That’s been one of our fights. Hopefully these capital projects will help us, but we have this at $83,500 of the planes.”