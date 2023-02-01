FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority approved the DuBois Regional Airport’s 20232 budget at last week’s meeting.
Alvin Rodgers, authority member and finance committee chairman, said the budget process has been ongoing for months and there were nine revisions in total.
“We did the very best we could, this is the best plan,” said Rodgers.
The budget projects total income of $1,268,377 and total expenses at $1,612,630, which leaves the airport budget at a negative $344,253, said Rodgers.
The budget will be balanced with CARES Act dollars the authority has collected, said Rodgers.
Under income, there is $44,135 listed for concession fees –airline; $4,235 for transient fees; $214,242 for building/land rentals; $24,340 for other services; $980,215 for fueling income; and $1,210 for maintenance income.
Under expenses, there is $320,028 for employment costs; $89,750 for utilities; insurance, $34,950; maintenance supply and services, $105,000; general and administration, $216,096; snow removal, $26,556; and fueling purchases, $820,250.
Total allocations are listed at $185,000, with $80,000 from Jefferson County; $80,000 from Clearfield County; $7,500 from Elk County; $7,500 from City of DuBois; and $10,000 from Sandy Township.
CARES Act-wage retention is listed at $68,000 and additional county allocation or CARES Act is listed at $91,253.