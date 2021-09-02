FALLS CREEK — The terminal rehabilitation building project was still on the agenda at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“We did have a final inspection and a walk-through and not accepting external painting,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “It’s real light in some areas and needs to be redone and the general contractor agreed with that 100 percent. So we’re waiting for the painting contractor to come back in and repaint.”
Shaffer noted that airport officials still continue to hold final payment plus some additional dollars until that is done.
“I was hoping to have that project complete ... but we’ll still continue to hold it until that is to our satisfaction,” said Shaffer.
The authority approved an engineering agreement with regard to the fuel truck grant and the hangar grant.
The airport was recently notified that it was awarded a $215,000 state grant to replace two existing fuel trucks. It’s a 75-25 grant.
In late May, the authority discussed how $450,000 in state grant funding (50-50 dollars) will be used to improve the DuBois Regional Airport. With that, they are planning to renovate or replace the large maintenance hangar.
“We’d like to look at whether we renovate the existing hangar or whether we replace it,” said Shaffer. “And that’s part of what the engineering agreement will allow us to do.”
The engineering agreement, which is $115,185.66, was prepared based on GAI Consultants designing and erecting a new hangar in the area of the existing t-hangars that was put in a few years ago, said Engineer Brian Wolfel.
“The agreement is based on designing and constructing a new structure, coordinating with utility companies, building permit, foundation design, floor design, by prep, grading, and drainage, the whole nine yards,” said Wolfel. “Obviously, if we went to the rehabbing, the existing hangar, we would expect certainly a lot less in engineering fees for that, but this is the worst case scenario.”
The authority also ratified acceptance of the Airport Rescue grant in the amount of $32,000.
Shaffer also said he still expects the front-end loader to be delivered by Thanksgiving or the first part of December. In March, the authority approved the purchase of a front-end loader for the airport — a John Deere SL HL loader that has a clamshell type of bucket that reaches up to 11 feet. The purchase price, including the painting and the vehicle, was $114,461.72. The FAA’s share would be $108,738.63, with the local share at $5,723.09.