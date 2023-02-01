FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority, at last week’s meeting, appointed TranSystems as the engineer for the next five years.
Prior to the appointment, authority member Shawn Arbaugh said a committee reviewed the three “outstanding” proposals, which included TranSystems, McFarland-Johnson, Inc. and Urban Engineers, Inc.
“All were very impressive and we had a really, really tough choice,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh discussed the three items that really stuck out for the committee to recommend TranSystems as the authority’s engineer.
“First, they had all our projects listed and discussed each project and went through the experiences that they had with each of those types of projects, which was really helpful and impressive,” said Arbaugh. “The second and this is really relevant, especially with where we are at our budgetary constraints, they really talk a lot about learning the day-to-day operations ... since we weren’t able to bring on an assistant manager this year with our budgetary constraints.”
Lastly, Arbaugh said TranSystems’ proposal indicated how they provide a lot of free services and how most of their pay would come from the administrative costs included in grants.