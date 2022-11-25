FALLS CREEK — DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, at Wednesday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, said they have plans to select a new engineer based upon Federal Aviation Administration recommendations.
Shaffer said that a new engineer is needed because former airport engineer Brian Wolfel no longer works for GAI Consultants. At the October meeting, Shaffer said that the authority will be talking about a variety of projects and are getting to the point where they will be very busy. He said it would be in the best interest of the authority to go out and select another engineer.
Shaffer noted that there is a process that the authority has to adhere to from the FAA and once they get submittals, they will review them and hold interviews and then make a selection. Shaffer will start the process and then the authority has a committee who will review the submittals.
The FAA criteria does not include cost, said Shaffer. It includes experience, knowledge, connections, “just your good feel as to how they would produce and work for you,” he said.
Over the past month, he and an administrative secretary put together the engineer advertisement and it’s been published.
“We actually advertised locally, which we’re required to do, and then solicited eight different engineering companies that we were aware of that we thought might have interest,” said Shaffer.
The engineering responses are due by Dec. 2.
“We have a very specific response package that they need to give us, so that we can look at each one and kind of rate their criteria,” said Shaffer. “And then, once we do that, hopefully, there could be a case, if we thought that all were good, we’d interview all eight of them. My hope would be that we get it down to a shortlist of two or three and interview those folks and, hopefully, come back to the January meeting with a recommendation for a new engineer, because we need to move forward on some of these projects that we have, due to the funding that we have. So that’s kind of where we’re at on that. We are moving forward and we’ll be looking forward to working with the committee and having interviews and, hopefully, making an informed decision and getting a qualified, cooperative, knowledgeable engineering team.”