FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority reorganized last Friday and ratified the appointment of Jeff Bellmore to the board by the Clearfield County Commissioners.
Nominating Committee Chairman Joe Varacallo made the motion to ratify and approve Bellmore for another five-year term. Alvin Rodgers seconded the motion.
Also, the authority appointed Varacallo to serve as vice chairman of the authority for a two-year term. Jeff Curtis was appointed as the assistant secretary/assistant treasurer for a two-year term as well.
The law firm of Hanak, Guido and Taladay was appointed as the airport solicitor for 2022, while GAI Consultants was appointed the airport engineer.
The authority also ratified all of the actions of the authority in 2021.
Chairman Jay Chamberlin provided a recap of 2021 highlights.
“As everybody knows, 2021 was another COVID year, but we did see a rebound in passengers,” said Chamberlin. “We also saw a rebound in fuel sales, which are two big items for the airport. From the total passenger standpoint, we had a 177 percent increase over the year before. That had a total in and outbound passengers of 8,316. It’s still 25 percent below the pre-pandemic level of 2019, which we had 11,086 passengers, but a tremendous increase over 2020.”
Chamberlin noted that Southern Airways Express is the Essential Air Service provider to the DuBois Regional Airport.
“They (Southern) continue to provide good service to the airport. We appreciate what they have done for the airport,” said Chamberlin. “They have a excellent completion rate at 97 percent. Compare that to other airlines, and you’ll find that that’s an excellent completion rate.”
Also, in June, DuBois Regional Airport moved from flying to Baltimore to flying to Washington Dulles, said Chamberlin.
“We’re going three flights a day to Pittsburgh and three flights a day to Washington Dulles, during the week. Two flights a day to Pittsburgh and two flights to Washington Dulles on the weekends,” he said. “With the change into Washington Dulles, Southern picked up an interline agreement with United Airlines and that joins interline agreements with American Condor, Alaska and British Airways, which is significant because you don’t have to recheck your baggage with that airline agreement. Southern continues to provide low fares for our passengers. They have reliable services. We talked about and connecting at two good airports at Washington Dulles and Pittsburgh.”
In September, Chamberlin stated that the authority conducted a review of the wages of the employees and found that they needed to increase wages to try to stay competitive and to maintain their employees. A wage adjustment was done in September, and also during the year, they developed a retirement program for their employees.
Brackman Chevrolet, based in Punxsutawney, continues to provide car rental services, and is doing a good job with the airport, as Enterprise continues to provide car rental service, said Chamberlin.
As a whole, it has been a good year for Jet A fuel sales, he said.
“We sold 24,130 gallons. That’s a 45 percent increase over 2020,” said Chamberlin. “Our 100LL sales, we sold 9,622 gallons, and that was a 12 percent increase over 2020 sales. The enplanement into the airline is about the same as it was in 2020, which shows that the airline has continued to fly through the pandemic.
“Our net fuel sales, if you look at a fuel income minus a fuel expense, we had a net of $110,000,” he said. “That’s around a $6,000 improvement over 2020.”
The airport continues to receive their CARES Act money.
“As you’re aware of in May of ‘20, we received close to $2 million in CARES Act funds that we are setting aside for projects as much as we can. And we continue to receive those funds as we submit the information for reimbursement,” said Chamberlin.
The rehabilitation of the terminal building was completed this past year, he said. That was an original grant of $242,000.
Then, in April of 2021, the airport received the FAA grant of $13,000. In August, the airport received the airport rescue grant of $32,000. Then, in October, they received a grant to purchase the two fuel trucks, which are greatly needed.
“Obviously, they’re not here yet, but they’re on order. And that was $374,000,” he said.
“Then, we have a bureau of aviation capital budget item for rehabilitation of our hangar and administration building. That was $900,000, which we have not been awarded it but we have not used that since we don’t have that project underway yet. But hopefully during this year, we can get that project started. So there’s considerable funds, federal dollars, state dollars that comes into the area to help the economy of the area, help the employees, help small businesses and other businesses in our area as a result of the airport,” said Chamberlin.
Chamberlin acknowledged airport Manager Bob Shaffer for all of his work that he does at the airport.
“We couldn’t be open every day like we are, if it wasn’t for Bob’s dedication to the airport. I know he spends considerable hours out here at the airport,” said Chamberlin. “Thank you for your dedication.”
Chamberlin also acknowledged Bonnie Sylvester and other airport employees for their work.
“Obviously we need to have the employees to keep the airport operating and we appreciate their efforts,” said Chamberlin.
He also acknowledged Jefferson County for all of the work that they do for the airport, including the financial assistance they provide, along with Clearfield and Elk counties providing support, and the City of DuBois and Sandy Township for their support.
“Again, maybe it sounds like a broken record, but without their support, we cannot operate,” said Chamberlin. “It’s critical that we have support from our local municipalities to keep the airport operating.”
Chamberlin also noted that former board member Scott North is now a Jefferson County Commissioner, and as a result, he had to resign from the authority board.
“I’d like to thank the board and the officers of the board for all their efforts this past year,” said Chamberlin. “Again, it’s been a challenging year and we thank you for your dedication in support of the airport.”